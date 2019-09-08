Benefitfocus (BNFT) Position Maintained by Spark Investment Management Llc; Amg Funds Increased Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $455,520

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 113.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 33,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 204,057 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.54 TO $0.79; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 1Q Rev $57.5M-$59.5M; 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 22,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 79,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 6.23 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 161,000 shares to 502,000 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Brp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BNFT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Voya Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 202,317 shares. 14,410 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Blackrock Inc holds 2.27M shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Prescott Grp Capital owns 65,195 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 16,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,505 were reported by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Selz Capital Ltd Com stated it has 53,798 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 5,178 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc stated it has 17,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.03% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 172,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% stake. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Of Oklahoma holds 39,397 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 106,403 shares. Etrade Lc has 32,651 shares. American Research & Mngmt owns 12,515 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. California-based L S Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Invesco Ltd has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 8.21M shares. 10,000 are held by Somerset Group Lc. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 378,277 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Ks holds 1.72 million shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,596 shares. Twin Cap has 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding stated it has 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 15,534 shares to 18,373 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,152 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).