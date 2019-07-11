Benedict Financial Advisors Upped Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Stake

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 7,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 4.31M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,525 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, down from 49,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $286.76. About 755,018 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.28M for 17.32 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 207,598 shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $136.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 326,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Global Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.48% or 35,000 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 45,100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 12,509 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability invested 0.42% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 1,300 shares. Jane Street Group Llc holds 0.01% or 32,362 shares in its portfolio. 2,461 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). The Texas-based Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 0.89% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 2,003 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mercer Advisers has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 9,439 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26 million.