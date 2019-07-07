Benedict Financial Advisors Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $629,223; St James Investment Company Trimmed Stake in Anheuser (BUD) as Valuation Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 86,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 5.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 100,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 461,277 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, down from 561,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 1.11 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 359,924 shares. Boyar Asset has 4,535 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Management Com reported 0.38% stake. Verity Asset Mngmt has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co stated it has 15,225 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Farmers National Bank stated it has 7,473 shares. 5,469 are held by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 9,082 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.05% or 5,132 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.09 million shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.53% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boston Prtn has 1.54 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Park Circle Com reported 60,000 shares. Telos Incorporated holds 4,720 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 53,300 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,997 shares to 681,349 shares, valued at $36.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

