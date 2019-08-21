Benedict Financial Advisors Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Market Value Rose; Bulldog Investors Lowered Tri Contl Com (TY) Holding as Share Value Were Volatile

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 4.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 82,979 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 69,686 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 152,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 4,234 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares to 161,990 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.