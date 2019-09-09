Benedict Financial Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $361,998; Quantbot Technologies LP Boosted Its Stake in Stamps.Com (STMP) by $2.35 Million as Share Value Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (STMP) by 1449.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 28,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 30,961 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 1,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 309,193 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 36,607 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 145,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 60,451 were reported by Quantitative Investment Lc. Paloma Partners Management Com stated it has 5,939 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Co holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.02% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 38,484 are held by State Teachers Retirement Sys. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 69 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 142,734 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 30,961 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap LP has 0.03% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,086 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Stamps.com (STMP) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) and Encourages Stamps.com Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO: Donâ€™t Panic About the Inverted Yield Curve – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 14,163 shares to 18,925 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 91,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,688 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 251,824 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 91.67M shares. 63,382 are owned by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Llc. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,324 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 50,065 shares. First Western Cap Management holds 5.59% or 3,334 shares. Woodstock Corporation invested in 225,950 shares. Iron Limited Liability has 0.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,515 shares. Clough Prtn Ltd Partnership has 287,000 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust accumulated 237,961 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company holds 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 144,060 shares. Joel Isaacson Commerce Ltd holds 0.88% or 51,101 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 644,447 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41.42 million shares.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,364 shares to 78,722 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).