Benedict Financial Advisors Raised Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $375,476; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowered Its Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 466,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, down from 499,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 25.31 million shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 9.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Cap City Trust Fl has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,376 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 178,222 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt invested in 71,502 shares. Lawson Kroeker Incorporated Ne reported 4.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tortoise Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,296 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,155 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated owns 5,843 shares. Investment Of Virginia Limited Liability Company invested in 0.79% or 78,674 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Com has 10,386 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 534,146 shares. King Wealth stated it has 14,392 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,900 shares.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares to 63,773 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.47% or 37,179 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mngmt owns 6,302 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0.09% or 34,884 shares. Private Wealth Inc holds 1.98% or 89,738 shares in its portfolio. Tt Interest invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Triangle Secs Wealth invested in 1.37% or 44,215 shares. Leavell Inv Inc has invested 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.73% or 4.36 million shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,800 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 30,931 are held by Davis R M. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,749 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 16,484 shares. Gotham Asset Limited invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 59,296 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

