Benedict Financial Advisors Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $361,998 as Share Value Rose; Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $677,600

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 854,054 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 07/03/2018 TRONOX WITHDRAWS CASE AGAINST FTC OVER MERGER CHALLENGE; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX CEO JEFF QUINN SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – Tronox Enters into Purchase Agreement to Sell Electrolytic Operations; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX); 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement To Acquire Majority Of Advanced Metal Industries Co. Jazan Slagger Operations; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO CURRENTLY HOLDS SHRS WORTH ABOUT $476M IN TRONOX

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com)

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $534,290 activity. The insider QUINN JEFFRY N bought 9,600 shares worth $100,320. Another trade for 4,812 shares valued at $49,949 was made by Neuman Jeffrey N on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $55,025 was made by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, June 13. $229,000 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares were bought by JONES GINGER M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 45,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Corsair Mgmt LP holds 267,606 shares.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.87 million for 35.97 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,057 shares to 97,108 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp Bond Etf by 24,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg reported 7.57M shares. Central Comml Bank And has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 5,822 shares. Texas Yale owns 103,398 shares. Estabrook Cap Management holds 354,254 shares. 272,900 were accumulated by Falcon Edge Capital Limited Partnership. 2,929 are owned by Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd. Appleton Prns Inc Ma stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,045 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Commerce invested in 379,978 shares or 7.67% of the stock. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Incorporated Adv reported 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com holds 2.02 million shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.96% or 13,566 shares in its portfolio. 301,599 were reported by Roosevelt Invest Group. Woodley Farra Manion Port stated it has 405,455 shares or 5.18% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.