Benedict Financial Advisors Maintains Position in Starbucks (SBUX); As Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Upped Holding

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 17,040 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $93.08. About 3.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. It closed at $42.1 lastly. It is down 21.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors holds 5,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 32,567 shares stake. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,773 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 362,692 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Pcl reported 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bb&T accumulated 6,915 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 81,040 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.01% or 13,485 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Ameriprise Finance holds 0.01% or 468,756 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 2,432 are owned by Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 4.47 million shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 9/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/28/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTEC, DE, TECD – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PAVmed Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVFM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,000 shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Trims 2020 Earnings Forecast, Long-term View Intact – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Starbucks Stock After Big Rally? – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, ATVI, KR – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.