Benedict Financial Advisors Maintains Holding in Coca (KO); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Boosted by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 99,701 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 86,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 13,740 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Counsel holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 51,159 shares. Sei stated it has 488,178 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hourglass Ltd holds 145,166 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.52% or 42,168 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp has 34,289 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt has invested 1.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stanley invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Creative Planning reported 64,900 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 17.50 million shares in its portfolio. 10,190 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd. Century holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8.36 million shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,150 shares to 424,005 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,317 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

