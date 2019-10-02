Benedict Financial Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Weatherly Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Market Valuation Rose

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 17,932 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, up from 13,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $285.02. About 546,274 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 6.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 1.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). King Luther Mgmt Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Condor Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,690 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Nomura Hldg holds 606,355 shares. Hm Payson Co has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,885 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.33% stake. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 3,145 shares. South Street Advsr Ltd owns 2,025 shares. Kistler reported 2,898 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Com reported 53 shares. Homrich & Berg has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wealth Architects Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 950 shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 8,228 shares to 17,999 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,363 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security National holds 3.63% or 86,224 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young Communications Limited reported 71,189 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 180,011 shares. 271,719 are owned by Horan Capital Mngmt. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 26,568 shares. Telemark Asset Limited Co reported 100,000 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 22,305 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21.81M shares. Mairs & has 1.68M shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 4.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Generation Inv Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.37% or 3.65M shares in its portfolio. Haverford Financial Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 81,173 shares. 87,220 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt L P. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has 228,184 shares.