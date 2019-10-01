Benedict Financial Advisors Lifted Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $373,334 as Shares Rose; Albion Financial Group Upped Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $380,144; Share Value Rose

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,080 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 17,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $193.19. About 2.05M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 17,040 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.51. About 6.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W & invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Monetary Mngmt Inc holds 0.5% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 15,475 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.12% or 203,876 shares. Hm Payson invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 16,564 are held by Highland Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation accumulated 1.15 million shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp has invested 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 77,529 were reported by Bellecapital International Ltd. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 13,623 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 4,408 shares. Blue Edge Cap Lc owns 28,005 shares. Blue Financial Cap owns 2,539 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,485 shares.

