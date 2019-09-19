Benedict Financial Advisors Lifted Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by $344,250; Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) as Stock Declined

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 5.84M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 3,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 2,596 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $391,000, down from 6,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $156.15. About 436,607 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 460,385 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 2,318 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,785 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 68,649 shares. 21,892 were accumulated by M&R Incorporated. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Co accumulated 31,107 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 34,286 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt owns 11,143 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.05% or 2,338 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc holds 2.35 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Serv Company Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 43,656 were accumulated by Bangor Fincl Bank. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 29,267 shares. Barbara Oil Com reported 42,000 shares stake. Channing Cap Llc reported 177,922 shares stake.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 8,373 shares to 8,559 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.28M for 19.82 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

