Benedict Financial Advisors Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Adelante Capital Management Cut Its Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) Holding

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 8.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc acquired 6,364 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Benedict Financial Advisors Inc holds 78,722 shares with $4.66 million value, up from 72,358 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $238.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 5.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) stake by 3.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 26,200 shares as Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC)’s stock rose 2.43%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 653,710 shares with $11.34 million value, down from 679,910 last quarter. Retail Opportunity Investmen now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 902,778 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 7.16% above currents $57.86 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Llc invested in 0.07% or 12,361 shares. Korea Invest stated it has 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mount Vernon Associates Md invested in 21,337 shares or 1.93% of the stock. California-based West Coast Financial has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highlander Cap Management Ltd Co owns 0.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,865 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability owns 78,504 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 120.40 million shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 1.95 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com invested in 0.47% or 9.02M shares. Dodge & Cox has 5,500 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 70,913 shares. Smith Salley And Associate holds 0.71% or 75,058 shares. Cullinan Associate owns 170,375 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 197,305 are owned by Jane Street Grp Ltd. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings on October, 28 after the close. They expect $0.28 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ROIC’s profit will be $32.01M for 15.70 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 66,708 shares to 1.71 million valued at $128.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) stake by 22,847 shares and now owns 619,440 shares. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was raised too.