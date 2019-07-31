Benedict Financial Advisors Increased Coca (KO) Position; SM Energy Company (SM) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased Coca (KO) stake by 14.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc acquired 12,906 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Benedict Financial Advisors Inc holds 99,701 shares with $4.67 million value, up from 86,795 last quarter. Coca now has $225.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 12.46 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H

Among 10 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SM Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. Stephens reinitiated SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $2000 target. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by FBR Capital. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. M Partners maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Friday, February 22. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of SM in report on Tuesday, February 26 to “Equal-Weight” rating. See SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM Energy Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Texas Yale Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 22,338 shares. Mason Street Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 54,227 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 279,000 shares. Key Group Incorporated Holdings (Cayman) Limited holds 3.03% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 2.48M shares. 9.45M are held by Dimensional Fund L P. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 45,690 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 19,360 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap L P owns 35,805 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 401,603 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121. On Tuesday, May 7 Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 5,000 shares.

The stock increased 3.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 4.13M shares traded or 20.59% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 83.08 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Lourd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pennsylvania-based Coho Ltd has invested 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 32,208 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,396 shares. Moreover, Nbt Bank N A Ny has 0.69% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,306 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.28% or 127,091 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 13,436 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 113,639 were reported by Highland Management Ltd Llc. Kansas-based Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 15,824 are owned by Telos Cap Management. 107,955 are held by Columbia Asset. Moreover, Sky Inv Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.4% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 139,562 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 20,083 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 6,820 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Jefferies maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, February 15.

