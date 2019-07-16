Benedict Financial Advisors Holds Position in Altria Group (MO); As Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 86,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 4.16 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HDSN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Capital Management holds 0.61% or 711,775 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Llc reported 4.18M shares. Dubuque Bancshares & Company owns 514 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 638,602 shares. Invesco holds 199,357 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). United Automobile Association invested in 0% or 387,532 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 89,450 shares. Charles Schwab has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 26,118 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 7,188 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2.35 million shares. Thompson Management invested 0.08% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 17 shares.

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56M for 3.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 332,901 shares to 853,311 shares, valued at $16.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 248,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

