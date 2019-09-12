Benedict Financial Advisors Holds Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY); Capital Management Holds Stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 2.49 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 141,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 634,944 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.87 million, up from 492,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 217,966 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M; 06/03/2018 Hospitality Properties Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $528.6M, EST. $522.7M; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hospitality Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields & Communications Limited Liability owns 43,350 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Iberiabank Corp stated it has 51,739 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors holds 791,186 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 518,435 shares. 9,515 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability stated it has 87,982 shares. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Inv Advsr has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Family Mgmt Corp reported 16,546 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 26.63M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Johnson Fin Grp Inc has 12,164 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Peoples Fincl Services Corporation has invested 1.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lucas Capital Mgmt reported 29,048 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,130 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold HPT shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 119.29 million shares or 0.91% more from 118.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). M&R Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation reported 857 shares. Knott David M owns 25,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 265,874 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Lc has invested 0% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 30,544 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Llc has 0.02% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 69,207 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 57,626 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 25,197 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,509 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 2.48M shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 54,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.02% or 34,201 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hospitality Properties Q2 RevPAR declines, partly due to renovations – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hospitality Properties Trust Appoints Brian Donley as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Following Mark Kleifges’s Retirement – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied ONEV Analyst Target Price: $87 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hospitality Properites (HPT) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit MTA REIT Shareholders Approve the Sale of Properties to Hospitality Properties Trust – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.