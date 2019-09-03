Benedict Financial Advisors Holds Holding in Altria Group (MO); Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Trimmed Its Position by $4.35 Million as Market Value Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 2.63M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 97,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 86,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 5.44M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital City Tru Fl stated it has 5,322 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.75% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 43,145 are held by Northeast Financial Consultants. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 3.72 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 703,256 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 14.75 million shares. Ima Wealth holds 2,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mairs & Power reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Becker Capital Inc holds 0.01% or 4,864 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fosun has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Coldstream Mgmt, Washington-based fund reported 12,714 shares. Cambridge Trust owns 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,641 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 1.24 million shares. 1,201 were reported by Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Co.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $425.64M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put) by 66,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,500 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc.