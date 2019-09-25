Benedict Financial Advisors Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Increased as Share Value Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lowered Holding

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 17,040 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 2.37M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 8,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 19,291 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 27,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $147.69. About 2.56M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ckw Financial Group accumulated 0.04% or 1,150 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 111 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors owns 40,183 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. 20,604 are held by Willingdon Wealth. Next Financial Grp Incorporated reported 563 shares. First Republic has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership reported 4,425 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,329 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 25,264 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 37,459 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 222,792 are held by Prudential Fincl. Jolley Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1,800 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 2,557 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California-based Globeflex Limited Partnership has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steris Plc by 2,899 shares to 9,271 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Capital Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 43,803 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested 0.89% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Accuvest Advisors owns 8,942 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 78,916 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 62,779 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Btr Cap Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.85% or 122,355 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm holds 0.08% or 2,682 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Cap reported 18,487 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 447,950 shares. 5,255 were reported by Smith Salley And Associate. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 33,185 shares.