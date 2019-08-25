Benedict Financial Advisors Holding In Coca (KO) Was Has Lifted; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Holding in Pepsico Com (PEP) Has Trimmed by $640,012 as Market Value Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 99,701 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 86,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 41,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 47,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 19,877 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Jbf Inc owns 0.46% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 21,000 shares. Perella Weinberg Management LP has invested 0.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 93,262 shares. Adirondack Trust has 23,318 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 262,997 shares. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.14% or 20,414 shares in its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 640 shares or 0% of the stock. South State Corporation invested in 0.98% or 78,077 shares. Forbes J M And Co Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.93% or 73,449 shares. Country Club Na reported 17,449 shares stake. M&T Bancshares Corp reported 1.38M shares stake.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,633 shares to 71,064 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares International Select Dividend Etf (IDV) by 944,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford And invested in 0.05% or 1.00M shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com reported 4,675 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Culbertson A N & Inc stated it has 6,784 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division reported 16,497 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,390 shares. Grimes And Inc accumulated 16,291 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Chevy Chase Holding holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.41 million shares. Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ally Fincl reported 65,000 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Company invested 0.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). American National Registered Advisor Incorporated stated it has 27,321 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 51,997 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Services reported 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).