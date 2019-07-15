Benedict Financial Advisors Holding in Altria Group (MO) Has Lifted by $629,223 as Shares Rose; Shareholder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Increased Visa Cl A Common Stock (V) Stake

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock (V) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,771 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 59,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $180.38. About 1.38M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 86,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 1.34M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.39% or 156,695 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru holds 0.06% or 9,195 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 5,475 shares. West Chester Advisors stated it has 2.86% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wright Invsts Service owns 7,396 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Management Llc has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mirador Prns LP reported 21,570 shares. Blb&B Advsr Llc has 11,130 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Adirondack Co owns 3,134 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,535 shares. Taurus Asset Lc accumulated 121,285 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,060 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) holds 1.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 979,546 shares. Incline Glob Management Limited Liability Co invested in 3.99% or 127,306 shares. Westfield Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ohio-based North Point Port Managers Oh has invested 3.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cambridge Advisors accumulated 5,794 shares. 68,330 are owned by Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Menora Mivtachim invested in 2.6% or 620,677 shares. Markston Interest Llc holds 0.96% or 52,517 shares. James owns 1,575 shares. Howland Management Ltd Co accumulated 3.31% or 260,270 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 42,480 shares. Lederer Associates Counsel Ca invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Llc has 5.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 559,828 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ssi Investment Mgmt Inc reported 3,968 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.