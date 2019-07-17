Benedict Financial Advisors Has Upped Position in Altria Group (MO) as Share Value Rose; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Declined, Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Its Stake

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 11.06M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 86,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 4.82 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,872 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,990 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Nomura has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 81,175 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 7,767 shares. Benin Mngmt Corp reported 4,960 shares. 6,442 are owned by Greylin Mangement Inc. Fernwood Mngmt Lc reported 2.23% stake. Archon Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 79,910 shares stake. Natl Bank Of The West invested in 0.4% or 59,779 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested 0.86% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Spc Finance Inc owns 8,395 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hikari Power Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 145,190 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 1,275 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr LP reported 637,174 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.50M shares. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 590,561 shares. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 68,991 shares. 11,133 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 598,869 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 143,914 shares. Segantii Management Limited has invested 0.31% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Natixis holds 8.41M shares. Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.44% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.46 million shares. Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd owns 103,743 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 3,524 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.96 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.