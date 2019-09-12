Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Share Value Rose; Capital Management Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $706,398; Share Price Rose

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 5,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,704 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, down from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 2.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 11.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana has 358,211 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has invested 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,893 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc stated it has 38,275 shares or 4.74% of all its holdings. Bp Public Lc reported 3.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 524,835 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 3.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 164,348 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 1,721 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 20,967 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanlon Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Ann State Bank owns 16,589 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Salem Counselors stated it has 5.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altavista Wealth owns 3.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 72,279 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 244,246 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,175 shares. Town Country Savings Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.59% or 9,138 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scotia Cap Inc has 1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shikiar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 679 were accumulated by Barnett Inc. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 22,989 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 1.42 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru holds 43,070 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt accumulated 63,562 shares. Clear Street Mkts Ltd owns 3,800 shares. Bancorp Of The West has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Llc invested 6.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvest Incorporated reported 5,548 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $361.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 27,080 shares to 200,982 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 28,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).