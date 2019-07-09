Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Westwood Global Investments Has Increased Tenaris (TS) Holding By $7.62 Million

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 11.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Benedict Financial Advisors Inc holds 19,968 shares with $2.57 million value, down from 22,444 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $111.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.63. About 1.60 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased Tenaris (TS) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Global Investments Llc acquired 272,252 shares as Tenaris (TS)’s stock rose 4.79%. The Westwood Global Investments Llc holds 6.92 million shares with $195.43M value, up from 6.65M last quarter. Tenaris now has $15.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 870,858 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 12,057 shares to 97,108 valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf stake by 22,674 shares and now owns 161,990 shares. Coca (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Friday, January 11 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Management holds 2,460 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.29% or 7,303 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Bancorporation & has 2.54% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cv Starr Trust has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited reported 8,090 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Company invested in 1.01% or 39,984 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 2.61 million shares. 907,493 are owned by Haverford. Bell Natl Bank accumulated 1,758 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 35,439 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Company holds 760 shares. 2,451 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com. Anchor Ltd Llc accumulated 2,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jump Trading Llc has invested 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Asset Mngmt One holds 415,383 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 15.96 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenaris (NYSE:TS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris had 8 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 18 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.