Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lowered Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $316,928 as Share Price Declined; Inca Investments Holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Raised by $12.81 Million as Stock Value Rose

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 7.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52M, up from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 11.57 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CONTINUES TO SEE SUBDUED DEMAND FOR CORPORATE LOANS: CEO; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Receives Approval for 50% Stock Split – Zacks.com” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The First 100 Days Of Bolsonaro – Buy The Dip In EWZ – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Warren Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Popped 17.4% in June – Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Brazilian Stocks Soar On Election Results – Benzinga” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra Corp by 950,963 shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $32.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 79,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,600 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.77B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Lc reported 20,372 shares. 1,870 were reported by Campbell & Company Inv Adviser Lc. Garland Cap Mgmt, a Washington-based fund reported 39,760 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has 3,953 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 25,303 are held by Of Virginia Limited. Cannell Peter B reported 45,452 shares stake. Focused Wealth accumulated 0.02% or 600 shares. Patten Gru Inc holds 1.55% or 27,903 shares in its portfolio. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.65% or 82,001 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 44,132 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Legacy Cap Ptnrs holds 0.65% or 10,870 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 5,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.