Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lifted At&T (T) Stake; THL Credit (TCRD) Has 1.5 Sentiment

THL Credit Inc (TCRD) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 30 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 20 reduced and sold stakes in THL Credit Inc. The funds in our database now own: 12.44 million shares, up from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding THL Credit Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 14.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 14.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc acquired 12,057 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Benedict Financial Advisors Inc holds 97,108 shares with $3.05M value, up from 85,051 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $250.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 2.62M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 1.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 5.45M shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Tower (Trc) has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 56,544 were reported by Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.81 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs invested 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Koshinski Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 92,762 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1.69M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Navellier & Assocs Inc has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,681 shares. Miles Capital holds 23,036 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 147,329 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: THL Credit (TCRD) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “THL Credit Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “THL Credit -1.3% after dividend cut, Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “THL Credit Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares a Dividend of $0.21 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “THL Credit gets approval to boost max debt-to-equity ratio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

It closed at $6.51 lastly. It is down 16.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $209.92 million. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.