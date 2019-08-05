Benedict Financial Advisors Has Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $381,692; Cleararc Capital Lowered Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $333,264 as Valuation Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.66. About 4.52M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 7,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 2.33M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $20.07 million activity. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.39% or 54,371 shares. Prescott Group Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,678 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Brinker Inc reported 25,721 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt owns 3,528 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nomura Holding Incorporated has 1.19 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 454,479 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,904 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stratos Wealth holds 53,968 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.98% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 89,792 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.06% or 285,078 shares. Grimes & invested in 8,451 shares. Park Circle Co has invested 10.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Everett Harris And Communications Ca reported 1.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.09% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.98 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.