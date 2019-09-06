Benedict Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Coca (KO) Holding by $593,676; Silver Point Capital LP Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Trimmed by $79.51 Million

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 56,935 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 99,701 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 86,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 374,754 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Llc Il holds 0.78% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 1.50 million shares. 375,000 were accumulated by Hodges Mgmt Inc. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 598,869 shares. Segantii Mngmt Ltd holds 300,000 shares. Summit Securities Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 31,900 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 300 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com has 57 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel has 2.31 million shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co reported 1,115 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 4.79M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 61,455 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 104,561 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.38M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

