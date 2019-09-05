Benedict Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $361,998; Ashmore Group Plc Lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Holding by $1.27 Million; Stock Rose

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 50,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 283,056 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 334,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 5.36M shares traded or 131.71% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 22.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $160.35M for 2.81 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares to 97,773 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

