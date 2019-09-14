Benedict Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $363,090; Perceptive Advisors Decreased Its Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stake by $146.76 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.11 million, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 27/03/2018 – U.S

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt invested 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verus Financial reported 4,463 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Com, Michigan-based fund reported 5,357 shares. Claar Limited Com has invested 10.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waters Parkerson And Lc owns 247,158 shares. 3,540 were accumulated by Ionic Mgmt Limited. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co invested in 1.17% or 28,622 shares. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Limited reported 218,957 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 11,601 shares. Cambridge Tru has 481,521 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. 5.23 million are held by Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc. Ashford Capital Mgmt holds 0.27% or 15,171 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 13.28M shares or 3.34% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 21.81 million shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd invested 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure N.V (NASDAQ:QURE) by 50,000 shares to 281,820 shares, valued at $22.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athenex Inc by 4.73 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 8.50 million shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 80,696 shares. Natixis holds 153,536 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs holds 8,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl stated it has 586,743 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Secs accumulated 15,000 shares. American Gru reported 141,711 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 813,934 are held by Manikay Prtnrs Ltd Company. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 574 shares. 323,883 were reported by Tekla Ltd Llc. 30,440 are held by Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Corp. Blackrock Inc owns 17.79 million shares. Pnc Finance Ser Grp holds 0.01% or 125,790 shares. Baker Bros Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Massachusetts-based Grimes Comm Inc has invested 0.05% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).