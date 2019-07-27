Benedict Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $465,920

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,364 shares to 78,722 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp Bond Etf by 24,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 716,250 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt reported 27,555 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 229,701 shares. The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Mngmt has invested 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,190 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,580 shares. Agf reported 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Group reported 1.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.00M shares. The Florida-based Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Papp L Roy And owns 202,837 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 39,652 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability Co holds 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 765,539 shares. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,828 shares.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 547,069 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $62.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 907,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).