Benedict Financial Advisors Has Cut United Technologies (UTX) Stake By $316,928; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Increased By $1.73 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 11.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Benedict Financial Advisors Inc holds 19,968 shares with $2.57M value, down from 22,444 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $111.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.11. About 727,238 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 10.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta acquired 12,436 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 135,946 shares with $19.00 million value, up from 123,510 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $349.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 2.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of UTX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Friday, February 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.