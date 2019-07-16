Benedict Financial Advisors Has Cut United Technologies (UTX) Position; Aware (AWRE) Sentiment Is 0.91

Aware Inc (AWRE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 11 sold and trimmed stakes in Aware Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 5.13 million shares, up from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aware Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 11.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Benedict Financial Advisors Inc holds 19,968 shares with $2.57M value, down from 22,444 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $114.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 2.35 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 6,364 shares to 78,722 valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf stake by 22,674 shares and now owns 161,990 shares. Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp Bond Etf was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25M worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prtnrs has invested 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corporation Il has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guyasuta Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,265 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 435,877 shares. 42,233 were reported by Lipe Dalton. 4,475 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Farmers Trust has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 157,878 shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Company has 0.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2,530 shares. Putnam Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blackrock owns 57.23M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1,585 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Acg Wealth accumulated 9,947 shares.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 2,526 shares traded. Aware, Inc. (AWRE) has declined 20.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Aware, Inc. for 889,925 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc owns 190,108 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.08% invested in the company for 10,917 shares. The Illinois-based Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 114,479 shares.