Benedict Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $363,090 as Stock Rose; Dearborn Partners Lowered Boeing (BA) Stake by $364,728 as Market Value Declined

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 9.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 6,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $380.7. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 155,688 shares. Scge Limited Partnership holds 5.95% or 889,698 shares in its portfolio. Fire Group Incorporated holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,000 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Point Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% or 15,747 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 2.27 million shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP has 2,177 shares. Culbertson A N Company Inc has 4.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt has 29,611 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Frontier Inv Management invested in 272,107 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Ar Asset reported 13,800 shares. Cs Mckee Lp invested in 450,315 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And reported 4.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amarillo Bank & Trust invested in 1.61% or 30,093 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.85 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.