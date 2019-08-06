Benedict Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $361,998; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose, Aldebaran Financial Upped by $1.14 Million Its Stake

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 11.82M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 1.40 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co holds 2.95% or 165,348 shares in its portfolio. Oz Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 2.02M shares. Choate Invest holds 0.85% or 122,571 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,935 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,231 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 3.29M shares. Bernzott Cap Advsrs holds 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 123,965 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc owns 6.31M shares. Foster & Motley accumulated 2.68% or 157,518 shares. Federated Pa reported 2.66 million shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollencrest Capital Management invested in 1.08% or 70,060 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 34,340 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Independent Order Of Foresters invested in 0.13% or 1,155 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt holds 5.63% or 97,794 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,364 shares to 78,722 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,990 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares to 19,375 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,662 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 124,800 shares. 20,230 were reported by Parkside Bankshares And. Synovus reported 87,485 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 10,012 shares. Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 6,572 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 38,744 shares. Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 48,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 12,042 were reported by Creative Planning.