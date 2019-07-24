Benedict Financial Advisors Has Cut By $316,928 Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Thermo Fisher Scientific Has 0.96 Sentiment

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 11.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Benedict Financial Advisors Inc holds 19,968 shares with $2.57M value, down from 22,444 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $115.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 3.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 470 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 491 cut down and sold their stock positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 337.12 million shares, down from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc in top ten holdings increased from 93 to 106 for an increase of 13. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 454 Increased: 335 New Position: 135.

Cryder Capital Partners Llp holds 16.86% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for 400,650 shares. Caledonia Investments Plc owns 148,917 shares or 11.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Investment Management Llp has 10.3% invested in the company for 385,040 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd has invested 8.33% in the stock. C Worldwide Group Holding A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 2.22 million shares.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $115.32 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 36.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. JP Morgan maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Friday, February 22 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

