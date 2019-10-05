Benedict Financial Advisors Has Boosted Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $373,334; Stock Value Rose; Arosa Capital Management LP Position in Vivint Solar (VSLR) Has Lowered by $2.58 Million as Market Value Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 368,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.10% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 1.09M shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 47.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 36C; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Net $183.9M; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q REV. $68.3M, EST. $65.9M; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $68.3 MLN, UP 28 PCT; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – MW BOOKED OF APPROXIMATELY 52 MWS FOR QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 VIVINT SOLAR 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 43C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 23/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Vivint Solar Financing V, LLC; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Rev $66.8M

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 17,040 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $240.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Early PSL launch a winner for Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks says no SEC inquiry – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Money Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 52,141 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 8,459 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates holds 2.72% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 225,246 shares. Swedbank stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Uss Invest Management Ltd accumulated 340,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 1.22% or 1.05 million shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13.47 million shares. Wealthquest holds 5,317 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Communications Limited Co owns 150,734 shares. Notis accumulated 13,216 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 265,146 shares. Marathon Cap Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,408 shares. Payden Rygel accumulated 269,600 shares. Boston Advisors Lc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 303,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold VSLR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 108.26 million shares or 0.30% more from 107.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,296 are owned by Legal General Pcl. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Eam Lc owns 162,699 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 4,465 shares. 689,224 are owned by Retail Bank Of America De. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 100,976 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 309,268 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 36,057 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. D E Shaw & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 158,315 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,570 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). 3,275 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Analysts await Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 16.39% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. After $-0.73 actual EPS reported by Vivint Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “VSLR SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Vivint Solar (VSLR) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “High Sales Costs Hurt Residential Solar Companies – Motley Fool” published on May 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vivint Solar Closes $100 Million of New Tax Equity Commitments, Setting Stage for Continued Momentum – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Share Price Has Gained 107%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Million U.S. Solar Installations Are Just the Start – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 20, 2019.