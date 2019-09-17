Benedict Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Shorts at Ituran Location and Control LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ITRN) Raised By 41.02%

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 35.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc acquired 4,498 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Benedict Financial Advisors Inc holds 17,040 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 12,542 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $108.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 5.56M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M

Ituran Location and Control LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ITRN) had an increase of 41.02% in short interest. ITRN’s SI was 179,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 41.02% from 127,000 shares previously. With 68,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Ituran Location and Control LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s short sellers to cover ITRN’s short positions. The SI to Ituran Location and Control LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.04%. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 12,985 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company has market cap of $591.87 million. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual clients to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow clients to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It has a 11.18 P/E ratio. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks Corp has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -0.63% below currents $90.75 stock price. Starbucks Corp had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, July 29 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.06% or 25,007 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 1,251 shares. 5,317 were reported by Wealthquest. Hanson & Doremus Inv accumulated 1,382 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Iowa Retail Bank accumulated 28,124 shares. Maryland-based Advsrs Preferred Llc has invested 0.62% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Co owns 10,097 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated accumulated 100 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 50,406 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc reported 77,960 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 321,295 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 82,824 shares.

