Benedict Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Position by $344,250; Altfest L J & Company Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $78.46 Million

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 41,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, down from 43,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 1.17 million shares. 63,170 were accumulated by Profund Limited Co. S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 393,430 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd accumulated 7,294 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 1.11 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Co has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 27,863 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Glenmede Na holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.71M shares. Baxter Bros Inc stated it has 19,707 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson & Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,500 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5,095 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Intersect Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Grp Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 450 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested in 0.07% or 98 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 15.74M shares or 4.19% of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 0.22% or 1,293 shares. Mirador Cap Limited Partnership holds 1,898 shares. 466,511 are held by Lone Pine Capital Ltd Company. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.51% or 11,393 shares. Phocas holds 24 shares. Bar Harbor Tru owns 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 280 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt Hldgs Ltd holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust owns 9,647 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Commerce Fincl Bank holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 81,191 shares. Bamco Incorporated accumulated 46,388 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Trustmark Bancshares Department invested in 0.23% or 1,247 shares.