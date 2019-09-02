Benedict Financial Advisors Has Boosted Altria Group (MO) Stake; Stonemor Partners L.P.UNIT Rep Limited Par (STON) Shorts Raised By 1.3%

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 12.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc acquired 11,039 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Benedict Financial Advisors Inc holds 97,773 shares with $5.62 million value, up from 86,734 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $84.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99M shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Stonemor Partners L.P.UNIT Rep Limited Par (NYSE:STON) had an increase of 1.3% in short interest. STON’s SI was 388,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.3% from 383,400 shares previously. With 53,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Stonemor Partners L.P.UNIT Rep Limited Par (NYSE:STON)’s short sellers to cover STON’s short positions. The SI to Stonemor Partners L.P.UNIT Rep Limited Par’s float is 1.38%. The stock decreased 6.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 26,775 shares traded. StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) has declined 56.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.52% the S&P500. Some Historical STON News: 19/03/2018 – STONEMOR PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 17.5 PCT STAKE IN STONEMOR PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 9 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners Won’t File 10K on Time; 14/03/2018 – STONEMOR PARTNERS LP-WILL BE FILING FORM 12B-25, ON MARCH 19,TO EXTEND TO APRIL 2, DUE DATE FOR FILING REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – STONEMOR HOLDER AXAR TO PURSUE TALKS ON CONVERSION TO C CORP; 29/03/2018 – STONEMOR PARTNERS LP STON.N SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $338.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners: Expect to Be Able to File 10-K by April 2 Deadline; 09/03/2018 STONEMOR HOLDER AXAR INTENDS TO ‘ACTIVELY PURSUE DISCUSSIONS’; 09/03/2018 – AXAR CAPITAL – INTEND TO PURSUE TALKS WITH STONEMOR REGARDING CONVERTING CO’S STRUCTURE FROM MASTER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP INTO A SUBCHAPTER C CORP; 22/04/2018 – DJ StoneMor Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STON)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability has 2.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5.11M shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 17,023 shares. 5,691 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Cullinan Associates owns 24,028 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pnc Financial Grp invested in 0.24% or 4.24 million shares. Wealth Architects Limited invested in 0.17% or 9,600 shares. 74,332 are held by Johnson Invest Counsel. Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Winch Advisory Llc holds 4,149 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co holds 1,205 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.4% or 26.99 million shares. Moreover, Grassi Inv has 1.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 38.89% above currents $43.74 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4400 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $68 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 20.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.54 million. It operates through two divisions, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s cemetery services and products include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $306,754 activity. AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. bought 33,449 shares worth $124,792.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold StoneMor Partners L.P. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 12.21 million shares or 1.06% less from 12.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) or 1.04 million shares. Oaktree Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 4.48 million shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) or 11,309 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) for 6,189 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 150 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON). Bancorporation Of America Corp De accumulated 323,613 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 100 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 801,200 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0% or 44,179 shares. Citadel Ltd Com owns 0% invested in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) for 27,295 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) for 801,200 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Advisors has 0% invested in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON). Prescott Grp Inc Capital Mgmt Llc holds 101,228 shares.