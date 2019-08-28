Benedict Financial Advisors Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $316,928; Jag Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Declined

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 53,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 46,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 4,412 shares to 10,119 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 45,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,503 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.78 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

