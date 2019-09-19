Benedict Financial Advisors Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; Guardian Investment Management Has Increased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $1.39 Million as Shares Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $140.91. About 29.52M shares traded or 21.19% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 33.50M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Investors Ser holds 137,140 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Lc reported 0.13% stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bainco International Investors reported 350,056 shares. Korea Inv invested in 1.13% or 9.03 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.35% or 38,925 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Company reported 1.06 million shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.38M shares. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 3.74 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Comml Bank accumulated 79,981 shares. 810,452 were reported by Gfs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Old Point & Fincl Ser N A reported 38,054 shares stake. Ci Inc reported 0.77% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Ltd, New York-based fund reported 667,805 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.99% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

