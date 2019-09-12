Benedict Financial Advisors Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Emory University Trimmed Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Benedict Financial Advisors Inc holds 82,510 shares with $11.05M value, down from 85,240 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 4.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES

Emory University decreased Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) stake by 12.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)’s stock rose 3.89%. The Emory University holds 90,188 shares with $2.41M value, down from 102,586 last quarter. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $5.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 283,327 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.33% above currents $137.46 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Company reported 1.09 million shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8.55M shares. Glynn Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 12,280 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP stated it has 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 26,064 shares. 2.44M were accumulated by Ci Invs Inc. Claar Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 10.95% or 180,215 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.15% or 46,567 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc reported 1.55% stake. 400,629 are owned by Stephens Ar. Vista Cap Ptnrs reported 5,713 shares stake. Prelude Capital Lc holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,279 shares. Hexavest owns 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.19 million shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested 4.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riggs Asset Managment owns 3,631 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.

Emory University increased Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) stake by 380,570 shares to 645,583 valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Synthorx Inc stake by 31,313 shares and now owns 151,048 shares. Myovant Sciences Ltd was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ACAD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock has $6000 highest and $2800 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is 4.99% above currents $40.72 stock price. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Needham. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 31.