Benedict Financial Advisors Decreased Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $316,928; Zpr Investment Management Trimmed Its Synnex (SNX) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,602 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $96.28. About 84,485 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 670,989 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Ser reported 768 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability reported 3,928 shares. Zacks Investment Management accumulated 2,768 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 10,601 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Davis R M owns 272,660 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 103,187 shares. 30,925 are owned by Leavell Inv Inc. Valmark Advisers accumulated 4,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 21,889 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 5,153 were accumulated by Kingfisher Cap Lc. Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 486,229 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 200 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications stated it has 61,484 shares. Natl Ins Tx holds 0.89% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 132,053 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prodigious props: Collins Aerospace receives additional C-130 NP2000 propeller upgrade and support awards from US Air National Guard, US Navy – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Slack’s First Earnings Report Anticlimactic, But I Still Think It’s A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,158 shares to 12,542 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

