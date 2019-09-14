Benedict Financial Advisors Boosted Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Kcm Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Shares Declined

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 61.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 11,566 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, down from 30,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 17,040 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 2.18 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $240.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,594 are held by Qci Asset Mgmt. Madison Invest holds 383,162 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Management reported 10,904 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1,818 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Field Main State Bank holds 0.5% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 6,535 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.51% or 347,841 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 264,980 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc accumulated 34,695 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Park Circle holds 196,600 shares or 11.22% of its portfolio. S&Co stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Prtnrs reported 4.22% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.31% or 172,738 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.01% or 3,828 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 800,967 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,923 shares or 0.37% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 0.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amer And invested in 2,445 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 5,105 were accumulated by Salem Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.10 million shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance, a Japan-based fund reported 30,349 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 692,147 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.5% or 167,886 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Lc has 0.86% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 102,703 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). House Llc accumulated 0.23% or 39,989 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.14% or 293,319 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 188 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,325 shares to 4,680 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).