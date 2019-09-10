Bender Robert & Associates Continues to Hold Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183.18. About 8.12M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 25.15M shares traded or 30.55% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18 billion for 10.15 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdonald Inc Ca invested 7% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 383,784 shares. Moreover, Field And Main Natl Bank has 0.58% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,655 shares. Family Firm Incorporated holds 0.2% or 11,182 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Lc stated it has 0.8% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sunbelt Securities invested in 22,447 shares. Albion Fincl Ut has 23,500 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 97,659 were reported by Ashfield Cap Partners. Blb&B Limited holds 0.32% or 56,098 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 239,373 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 17,600 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 229,698 shares. Fosun Intl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Swedbank holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.53M shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

