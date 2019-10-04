Bender Robert & Associates Decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $712,536; Tompkins Financial Lowered Its Position in 3M Co Com (MMM) by $2.58 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 10,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 65,756 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, down from 76,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.37. About 2.25 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 78.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,018 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696,000, down from 18,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $155.18. About 1.19 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.15 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga Rech & Investment Mngmt reported 2.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% or 136,987 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 1.58% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0.36% or 618,720 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 68,407 shares. Iberiabank Corp, Louisiana-based fund reported 9,433 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Viking Fund Lc, a North Dakota-based fund reported 34,500 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management holds 12,291 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc owns 2.67 million shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Com Oh has invested 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Van Eck Associate accumulated 0.02% or 20,081 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,327 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Gyroscope Mgmt Gp Lc owns 2,390 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,214 shares to 7,532 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 22,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $210.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Company invested in 11,240 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated reported 0.23% stake. 6,775 were reported by Monetary Mgmt. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bragg Advisors Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 26,818 shares. M&T Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 870,547 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7,164 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Trust holds 949 shares. 91,807 were reported by Palouse Cap Mngmt. Barry Advsr Ltd has 0.24% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stifel stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Psagot House Ltd has 1.09% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 7,630 shares.

