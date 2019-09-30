Bender Robert & Associates Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $4.33 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Decreased Its Holding by $1.14 Million

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 21,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 248,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.36M, down from 270,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 3.05M shares traded or 259.98% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustco National Bank N Y invested in 3.69% or 23,611 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 5,428 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.60 million shares or 0.83% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 69,851 shares. 88,918 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 131,088 shares. Peavine Cap Lc holds 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,605 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Puzo Michael J owns 1.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,893 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0.39% or 9.83M shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Incorporated Ca accumulated 122,298 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 159 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc holds 6.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 929,511 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America accumulated 5,021 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $210.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,168 shares to 27,495 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney to sell former Fox videogame unit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $586.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,544 shares to 96,247 shares, valued at $18.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H) by 13,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp. Holding (NYSE:MKL).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.58 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What I Did With The $42,000 That Came Into My Retirement Account – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Banks – Which One To Buy Today – Seeking Alpha” published on October 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Scotiabank May Not Be As Great As You Think – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “CIBC (TSX:CM) vs. Scotiabank (TSX:BNS): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scotiabank Q3 rises on gains in Canadian, international banking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.