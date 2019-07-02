Bender Robert & Associates Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $587,299; Stock Price Rose; Renaissance Investment Group Position in Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Boosted as Valuation Declined

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.88. About 3.38M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $166.17. About 17.03M shares traded or 47.52% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM, KPMG, Merck and Walmart to collaborate as part of FDA’s program to evaluate the use of blockchain to protect pharmaceutical product integrity – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stock Has an 18% Rally at Hand – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The Value of This Tech Brand Is Diving – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Naturgy, One of Spain’s Leading Utility Companies, Signs Hybrid Cloud Services Agreement with IBM to Boost Digital Transformation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Simplilearn Collaborates With IBM to Introduce Four Master’s Programs in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Fields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Inv Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cibc Bank Usa holds 2,125 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Van Strum Towne owns 26,928 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. 402 are owned by Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund has 0.55% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,692 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hikari Power Limited invested in 144,310 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Barry Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 2.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.39% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 61,507 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability has 16,484 shares. Swedbank reported 1.40 million shares stake. Somerset Communication has 84 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meritage Port Mngmt invested in 0.43% or 30,142 shares. Sabal holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,976 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 38,905 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.