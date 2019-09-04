Bender Robert & Associates Has Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $587,299; Shares Declined; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Upped Its Yy (YY) Holding by $2.38 Million as Stock Declined

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 22,478 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 445,761 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14,775 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Inc has invested 0.37% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 84,217 shares. Tdam Usa has 1,970 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap accumulated 1,635 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation has 704 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advisors holds 109,926 shares. 16,000 are held by One Lc. Argi Investment Ser Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,129 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Firsthand Mngmt holds 3.35% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0.05% or 147,210 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 0.12% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,351 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.39% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

