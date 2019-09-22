Bender Robert & Associates Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $1.18 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 22,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 135,736 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, down from 158,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.45M shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,168 shares to 27,495 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Has Electronic Arts Finally Cracked the “Star Wars” Code? – Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca reported 2.91% stake. Private Wealth Advisors has 1.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Dallas Securities has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,455 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation, a Kansas-based fund reported 248,240 shares. Punch Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.66% or 57,095 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv has 1,738 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fruth, Texas-based fund reported 25,072 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.23% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global Management invested 2.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 2,724 shares in its portfolio. Kopp Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,725 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp has 1.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,699 shares to 67,317 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).